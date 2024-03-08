Gabi DeFeel heats the airwaves with new song ‘Knack All’

Gabi DeFeel

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Gabi DeFeel is back with another piece titled ‘Knack All.’

The exciting Dancehall tune, which happens to be the singer’s first this year, is a surefire love anthem that is a sizzling ode to passionate lovers who can’t keep their hands off each other.



‘Knack All’ continues Gabi DeFeel’s run as the industry’s “baddest”.



It’s a sweet tune that sees the singer eager to be an “all-night lover”.



Gabi beckons her lover to rock her body, craving for a good time under the sheets.



She makes her case with steamy lyrics that come to life in her delightful blend of English, Twi and Jamaican Patois.

Producer, Nexx Vibes is the steady hand that drives Gabi DeFeel’s vocals home for this voluptuous piece.



His piano keys clash with other percussive instruments, creating a calming backdrop fit for passionate lovers.



‘Knack All’ is in line with previous releases from the star: ‘Cherry Syrup,’ ‘Feel Me,’ ‘Bambam’ and more.



