Galamsey activities very embarrassing – Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone Fggef.png Reggie Rockstone

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Godfather of Hiplife music genre, Reggie Rockstone known in real life as Reginald Yaw Asante Osei has described the current illegal small-scale mining menace (galamsey) as very embarrassing and something that needs to be stopped immediately.

According to Rockstone, though the activity whether good or bad has become a livelihood for most people, some sacrifices ought to be made.

“Looking at what’s happening to the environment so some sacrifices have to be made. I feel for the people whose livelihood depend on it. It is something rather embarrassing”. He lamented.

Suggesting ways to curb the menace, Reggie Rockstone said “I don’t have all the answers but I think there is something really wrong. First of all we need to raise the level of patriotism, we need t love our country more to understand that what is going on is not the best”.

He however noted that, the blame can’t be shifted to a single government.

“Per where we are now. We must put a stop to it, because it will not go well with us. Lets stop it a see the way forward,” he said.

