0
Menu
Entertainment

Galamsey communities benefit from Stonebwoy's borehole project

Stonebwoy 2shg.png Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

The founder of The Livingstone Foundation (TLF), Stonebwoy has explained the criteria that his charity arm used in selecting beneficiary communities for his borehole project.

He disclosed to Amansan Krakye in an interview that though the people in the selected communities in Takoradi speak Ewe fluently, it wasn’t intentionally premeditated.

He remarked “It’ll shock you to know that the towns in Western Region where the initiative is taking place are people who speak the Anlo language predominantly.

He continued “I never even thought this was the case because the team went to the grounds to select the community around the suburbs of Takoradi and I was shocked to hear the people speaking Ewe when we got there.

“So I asked myself that these are people from Volta Region staying here in the Western Region speaking Ewe fluently but it wasn’t even my intention,” he revealed.

“Before the initiative we researched to find out places that galamsey has affected most especially with their source of drinking water,” he said on Cape Coast-based Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation