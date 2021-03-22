Gallaxy returns with 'Krokromi' ft Kelvyn Boy

Source: Kumi Kasa TV

Budding Ghanaian hiplife and afrobeat duo, Gallaxy from Ashaiman made up of Randsford Ohene (Bra Chiky) and David Adjeiwoda (Kwesi Dav) returns with yet another potential hit record dubbed “Krokromi”.

They team up with Ghanaian afrobeat sensation and “Mea” hitmaker, Kelvyn Boy to unlock this banging tune produced by MOG under World Premiere Productions.



The “Woti Ate” hitmakers bless our playlist with this melodious tune tagged “KROKROMI” which fans have declared a certified hit for the year.



Gallaxy has hit songs like; Dab, Gborgborvor featuring Stonebwoy, Bokor Bokor, Twea, Papabi, Wodo Nti, Woti Ate, and many others.

They were nominated for the Best Group in the maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA together with R2Bees, Keche and VVIP.



Anticipate this new song by team Gallaxy featuring Kelvyn Boy.



