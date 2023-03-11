Gambo becomes 1st Ghanaian to be featured on WorldStar

Internationally-acclaimed rapper, Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo

Gambo got featured on WorldStar after he made a video about a lady that looked at him from head to toe at the airport in the US like she wanted to "snatch his soul out".



The 'Drip' crooner simply could not understand why the girl looked at him the way she did, asking "Can someone tell why she look at me like that?".



"Sis trying to snatch Ghanaian rapper Gambo soul out his body with that look," WorldStar captioned the video on Instagram.



The video has since gone viral. Gambo is currently working hard in the US to promote Ghanaian culture and as well put Ghana on the world map as he has always done.

Worldstar HipHop is home to everything entertainment and hip hop. It is the number one urban outlet responsible for breaking the latest urban news in the US and around the world.



Gambo's feature on WorldStar came after he was recently signed on to America-based Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson's management label.



He has been enjoying massive attention from his media tour and songs promotion in the US. His song 'Girls Girls' has especially enjoyed positive response from music lovers in the US.