Gambo drops December anthem, 'Girls Girls'

Girls Girls8.png Ghanaian rapper, Gambo out with Christmas banger

Wed, 14 Dec 2022

Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, has released a potential street anthem.

The new track dubbed: 'Girls Girls' adds to the award-winning musician's illustrious collection of fine tunes.

'Girls Girls' was produced by Gambo's record label, BlackMob Studios.

In the song, Gambo speaks aptly about the financial pressure Girls mount on their boyfriends every year in December.

He talks about Ghanaian Girls asking for money for nearly everything including hair, and house rent.

The 'Drip' hitmaker who has featured a number of top artists including Edem, Keche, Strongman, went solo on 'Girls Girls.'

Source: BlackMob Studios
