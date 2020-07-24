Music

Gambo drops official video for ‘Disrespectful Boy’ song

Rapper Gambo has dropped the visuals to his newly released single ‘Disrespectful Boy.'

The song basically talks about how people think he is rude from a far until they get to find out he is actually a nice guy.



Gambo believes 'you only live once and as such we need to enjoy our youthful age while we can.



The articulated words and mix of American slang with the local Ghanaian slang is a must hear.



The song and its visuals are nothing but perfect works of art.



From distance, Gambo's persona seems to disrespectful but an attempt to get a little closer to him, can reveal that he is indeed a humble, nice and highly respectful young businesman and musician.



The video was released Friday, July 24, on major streaming platforms including YouTube and Tidal.

Gambo is a young Ghanaian musician who released his debut track "Kwacha" on February 5, 2020.



Born in Ghana, the musician left to Guyana at an early age of 5 years but returned to Ghana at the age of 11 to continue school his basic education at SAPS and completed there in 2012.



He furthered his education at Legon Presbyterian Boys, where his music passion was ignited and his music journey began.



He completed in 2015 and went on to win the Ultimate Ghana Teen Choice Award at the Ghana Teens Choice Awards that same year.



Moreover, he was the only Ghanaian artiste ranked in the top 5 upcoming African Acts in Spark Magazine with his song featuring Fortune Dane and Legacy, “Aye Aye”.



In 2015, Gambo enrolled in the University of Ghana, Legon, where he studied Public Administration for 2 years and graduated with a diploma certificate and went further ahead to pursue his degree.





Aside music, Gambo is a well-known entrepreneur, being the CEO of BlackMob, an organization setup to give the youth a platform to exhibit their talents, be it modelling, studio work, rapping or anything entertainment all over Ghana to Tanzania, U.S.A and worldwide.



As well as being the CEO there, he is also the partner and Investor of My Cellphone Repairs, which currently has 4 branches in Ghana; Accra, Kumasi, Kyebi and is working towards opening various branches in various places across Ghana.



Gambo did not only pick up a music desire or entrepreneurial spirit from school, he also happens to be an event organizer and has organized major events such as Black Trap, Night of Black NOB, OZARK Phantom (1&2.0) as well as his April Rocks birth bash.



He has also organized events for big clubs such Carbon, Onyx, Firefly, Luxe Club and Paparazzi as well as been in collaboration with big media houses such as 4syte, Shutdown, etc.

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

