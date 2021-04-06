Gambo gifts DJ Mensah a tear rubber IPhone 12 with GH₵2,000 for credit

DJ Mensah is the manager of Gambo

Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste Bashir Annan popularly known as Gambo has gifted his manager DJ Mensah a brand new iPhone 12.

Gambo’s manager DJ Mensah announced the surprise gift on his IG story while thanking the “Drip” rapper for the kind gesture.



The rapper who is known for his flashy lifestyle didn’t give only the latest iPhone to his manager.



He also gave him some cash to buy airtime.

Gambo gave DJ Mensah GH₵2,000 in cash to cushion his airtime needs according to information available to zionfelix.net.



Gambo is currently promoting his “Drip” single which featured rapper Edem and was produced by Fortune Dane off his New Era EP.



