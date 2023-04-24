Gambo links up with iconic American record producer Jermaine Dupri

Expectations of a project between Gambo and Dupri are high following their meeting

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, has touched base with legendary American Record Producer and singer-songwriter, Jermaine Dupri, and there are high expectations about the two of them collaborating on a song.

Gambo met with Dupri in the states, where he has been touring over the past few weeks ahead of his highly anticipated album release.



Dupri founded So So Def Recordings in 1993. The label, based in Atlanta, Georgia, specializes in Southern hip hop, RnB and base music and has managed a number of top artists such as Kris Kross, TLC, Bow Wow, and Usher.



There are high speculations that Gambo and Dupri are going to have a collaboration. Gambo, the 'Drip' hitmaker is also anticipated to perform at Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings' 30th anniversary festival in Atlanta. Dupri recently announced the So So Def 30th anniversary festival. He teased the festival in an Instagram post, saying the fest will take place from September 29, to October 1, 2023.



And there are high indications that Gambo, who was recently signed to Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson's Management label, could become the first-ever Ghanaian artiste to have a collaboration with the iconic music producer, Dupri.

Since early February this year, Gambo has been touring the US. His possible collaboration with Dupri and performance at the So So Def Recordings anniversary festival forms part of his commitment to market Ghana at the global stage.



He is one musician who has been using his music videos to market the positive side of Ghana. He has resisted the temptation of projecting Ghana as a poor society.



His potential collaboration with Dupri forms part of efforts to help bridge the gap between Ghana, Africa and the United States.