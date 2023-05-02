0
Menu
Entertainment

Gambo meets Jamaican-American rapper Sean Kingston in Washington, D.C club

Gambo Car.png Ghanaian musician, Gambo

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Gambo, has had a fortuitous encounter with Jamaican-American rapper, Sean Kingston at a club in Washington, D.C.

Gambo shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to meet the Hollywood star, stating that he was "connecting the dots" on his humble grind.

“On ma humble grind connecting the dots???????????? @seankingston it’s a blessing to just be in the space, we stay prayed up,” he said in a post he shared on May 2, 2023.

Sean Kingston responded to the post, calling Gambo "MI G."

In the photo that circulated on social media, Gambo was seen sporting a stylish designer top and leather pants, while Sean Kingston opted for an all-black ensemble.

Gambo is well-known in the Ghanaian music industry for his unique blend of highlife and hip-hop music, with hit singles such as ‘Boys Aye Wild’ and ‘Drip’.

Sean Kingston, on the other hand, is an internationally renowned artist with hits like ‘Beautiful Girls’ and ‘Fire Burning’.

According to reports, the two musicians connected over their shared passion for music at a popular club in Washington, D.C.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gambo (@gambo_ii)





ADA/DA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians