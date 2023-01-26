0
Gambo set to tour USA

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Bashir Annan, popularly known in showbiz as Gambo, is billed to embark on his United States of America (USA) tour.

The 'Drip' crooner will commence his major 2023 tour in Washington DC in February.

He will be embarking on a visit to Virginia, New York and Maryland.

Gambo also intends to use the tour to interact with several of his fans in the USA.

The 'Boys Aye Wild' hitmaker is expected to release a new Extended Play (EP), which is a follow-up to his highly successful 'New Era' EP.

The US tour comes after the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Unsung Artist of the Year, embarked on similar tours in Tanzania and Nigeria in 2022.

In Tanzania, he did his first-ever East African collaboration as he featured Young Dee also known as Young Daresalama on a single titled: 'Sio Simple.'

Aside from his tours in Tanzania and Nigeria, Gambo was in the UK in the past year where he left fans who attended the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA UK 2022) virtually dazzled with his incredible performance.

