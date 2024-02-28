Gariba joins forces with Stonebwoy and Jamaica's DeepJahi for 'True Love Remix'

Official artwork for the project

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

In a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends borders and musical genres, Ghanaian rapper Gariba has teamed up with renowned Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy and Jamaican sensation DeepJahi to deliver a mesmerizing remix of the hit song "True Love."

The single, which showcases a fusion of Ghanaian and Jamaican musical influences, is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its infectious beats and powerful lyrics.



The "True Love Remix" not only brings together the talents of Gariba, Stonebwoy, and DeepJahi but also boasts the executive production expertise of Kelev Ra Records. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the global music scene, highlighting the unifying power of music and the boundless possibilities that arise when artists from different backgrounds come together.



Gariba, known for his distinctive style and lyrical prowess, brings his unique perspective to the "True Love Remix," infusing the track with his signature energy and charisma. His dynamic verses blend seamlessly with Stonebwoy's soulful vocals and DeepJahi's melodious delivery, creating a dynamic interplay of voices and sounds that is both captivating and exhilarating.



Stonebwoy, a household name in the Ghanaian music industry and beyond, adds his unmistakable flair to the remix, delivering a soul-stirring performance that elevates the song to new heights. His emotive delivery and powerful presence serve as the perfect complement to Gariba's rap verses, creating a dynamic contrast that keeps listeners engaged from start to finish.

DeepJahi, hailing from Jamaica, brings a touch of reggae-infused magic to the "True Love Remix," infusing the track with his infectious rhythms and infectious energy. His smooth vocals and rhythmic flow add an extra layer of depth and dimension to the song, enhancing its overall appeal and ensuring its universal appeal.



The executive production of Kelev Ra Records ensures that the "True Love Remix" maintains the highest standards of quality and professionalism, from production to promotion. With their expert guidance and support, Gariba, is poised to make a lasting impact on the global music scene with their collaborative effort.



With its infectious beats, powerful lyrics, and a star-studded lineup of talent, the remix promises which is really doing well within the music circles globally like been featured on BBC1Xtra is looking at a chart-topping success and a testament to the transformative power of music in bringing people together across cultures and continents.



