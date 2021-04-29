Gasmilla gives meaning to his name, ‘ International Fisherman’

Hiplife musician, Gasmilla

Popular Ghanaian hiplife musician, Odartei Milla Lamptey, recognized in the music industry as Gasmilla has given meaning to his name,” the International fisherman.”

Speaking to Nana Quasi – Wusu on the Drive of Your Life show on Y 97.9 FM, he explained that, ” in the bible, God says “I will make you fishers of men “Whoever is a believer fishes for men all over the world. I see myself as somebody who is pulling people to God or letting people experience the God feeling through my music.”



In response to questions surrounding the origin of azonto, the ‘Telemo’ hitmaker revealed that, ” the invention of azonto cannot be associated to just an individual. Azonto has a lot of moving parts. Growing up, dance moves like ankolomashi n3k3, kòògoo, awoowor and xfit were in existence. They were all unique but had no categorisation. It was in secondary schools that people began referring to those dance moves as azonto.”



According to him, azonto has moved from being a mere dance to a movement and thus, should be made a genre for the next generation.

"Azonto has gone through all three phases from being a dance to sounds being created for it and eventually becoming a movement. It has spread to the world. I believe it is time we make it a genre for the next generation to add their vibes to make it bigger”.



The 2020 winner of Vodafone Green Ambassador award stated that dancing had always been a part of him even before the kick start of his music career.



"Dancing has always been there (before music). Anytime there was a family get together, parents brought their kids to dance including my mom. I never lost. I always ‘spoil’ there. My boys always called on me to perform anytime there was a jam in the neighbourhood.”