Gasmilla holds maiden edition of 'Abelefest', thrills fans with exceptional performance

Gasmilla performing at Abelefest

On October 8, 2022, Ghanaian performer, Gasmilla thrilled his fans with the maiden edition of his 'Abelefest' at Alliance Francais in Accra.

The artiste, on Saturday, prepared the well-known Kpokpoe eaten by the Ga people as promised.



For the people who didn't have the Kpokpoe, they had the option to get other foods from vendors who made an appearance with different delicacies that had a touch of corn.



By late afternoon, famous people like Wanlov the Kubolor, and Cina Soul, among others, had shown up for the musical show where they each performed.



Gasmilla didn't disappoint his fans when he delivered a superb execution with a dash of culture and tradition at the kick-off of his show.



Detailing what each emblem in his attire meant, the 'Telemo' artiste disclosed to GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa, that his attire was worn by warriors whenever they were going to war.



He also added that should any bullet be shot at him while donned in it, it would never penetrate.

The festival had numerous delightful individuals extend their support to the artiste.



Gasmilla in return, vowed to hold the occasion yearly to have a deeper connection with his fans.











ADA/DA