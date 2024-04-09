Gatekeepers are needed in the industry - Mr. Logic advises up-and-coming acts

Entertainment Pundit, Mr Logic

Popular entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has criticised young artistes who disregard industry players and gatekeepers.

Mr. Logic made these remarks during a discussion regarding claims by artiste Kofi Jamar that many musicians are only exploited and abandoned by the industry.



Speaking on Hitz FM on April 9, 2024, he emphasised the necessity of gatekeepers in the creative arts industry, stating that isolating oneself from them could have negative consequences on their career in the long run.



"Some of the young artistes coming up are beginning to follow some people in the industry to think that gatekeepers are not important. If you don't have people like that with you, your career will suffer.



"And some of these artistes who are today making the loudest noise in town used to be there. And it took industry players to bring them back on their feet.



"Now, these people speak anyhow because they are at a point where they think they don't need them again. So these people are talking anyhow and some of these young people are buying into it," he said.



He further cautioned young artists not to heed the comments made by older artists who claim they do not need industry stakeholders to help their careers grow.

He emphasized that the industry is not solely about money but also about the relationships and networks established over the years.



"If you're an artiste out there listening to me, be very careful, it's not just about money," he cautioned.



