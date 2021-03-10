Gayism is ungodly, do not accept it - Nana Adwoa Awindor to public

CEO of Obaapa Development Foundation, Efya, Nana Adwoa Awindor

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obaapa Development Foundation and Mother of Singer, Efya, Nana Adwoa Awindor has called on all Ghanaians not to accept the legalisation of gayism or lesbianism in the country.

As a Christian, she was of the belief it is not right to allow same sex marriage as God did not initiate that since creation.



Her call comes after some members of the LGBT+ resumed advocacy for the rights of LGBT+ people living in Ghana.



The LGBT+ people opened an office at Ashongman Estate weeks ago but the office was shut down by the police after a section of the public, religious groups, leaders, traditional leaders spoke against it.



Speaking with B Ice on Agyenkwa FM, a sister station of Atinka FM, during the commemoration of the International Women’s Day, March 8, 2021, Nana Awindor said, “As a Christian, I am talking from a Christian’s point of view that Bible does not support LGBT+ and Ghanaians do not support same sex marriage. I do not support it too,” she said.



She added that,”Since Adam, marriage has been between man and a woman but if some people want to include others, it is up to them; we will be judged individually, and we shall all see what will happen.”

For those who are advocating for the rights of LGBT+ people to be legalised, she urged them to keep quiet and do their things in their bedroom and not come out to advocate for it to be made legal in order to show it publicly.



“If you are doing your thing do it in your room, for that one no one will have any problem with you but for you to come out to say we should legalise it, I do not support that,” she said.



Meanwhile, Nana Adwoa Awindor who is the Queenmother of Afigya-Kwabre also advised young women to dress properly and not expose themselves when going out in public.



“The men like to go out with those who are half naked but they will never marry them. They will always go for those who dress decently,” she said.