Gays are ungodly people with weak minds and I hate them with passion – Great Ampong

Musician Great Ampong has indicated that he has deep seated hatred for homosexuals.

The conversation on homosexuality has become very topical in recent times especially in Ghana when the LGBTQI community secured an office to address issues bothering the safety of people who indulge in the act.



The office has since been closed and the President of Ghana has given the strongest indication that he does not intend to legalize the act.



Speaking on the raging conversation, Great Ampong indicated that homosexuality is one of the gravest sins man can commit against God.



He indicates that the bible is gravely against the act and especially people who provide support for them when they do not engage in the act.

“They are not strong. Everyone who I’ve seen to be gay is not strong physically, they are just weak people with weak minds. They don’t have anything, people claim that they are powerful, they are not. We have produced song against them if they are powerful they should come after us.



” We hate them we are against them. I’m told they said we should not hate them but for me, I hate them will all that is within me. Anything God hates, I also hate it,” he told Kingdom Plus FM’s Fiifi Pratt in an interview restreamed by MyNewsGh.com.



He said people who are ready stop can be helped through prayers and counselling indicating that homosexuality is influenced by evil spirits.