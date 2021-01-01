Geo Wellington, Young Rob release funky new visuals for new single ‘Yenko’

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

After the widespread success of their groovy collaboration ‘Tik Tok’ last year, Geo Wellington teams up with Young Rob once again to bring yet another audio thrill in the frame of ‘Yenko’.

Translating to “Let’s go”, ‘Yenko’ was poised to be a fan favourite for the festive season and still is, now backed with a fresh new video.



The song draws parallels in its theme with Nigerian artist Rema’s hit song ‘Lady’, which lay emphasis on fantasies of a beautiful woman; adoring her sultry body and celebrating the splendour of her femininity.



‘Yenko’ strings listeners along with its dynamic, yet beautifully pieced vocals that give off a catchy vibe amid rhythmic verses from Geo Wellington and Young Rob. Produced by Rwanda’s Mad BNS, with mixing and mastering handled by London’s Whodini, the song serves as a sequel to Geo Wellington’s previous hit song ‘Big Man Ting’.

Flaunting a colourful set of visuals, the 3-minute-long video has Geo Wellington and Young Rob trifle with a bevvy of beautiful models from start to finish. Scenes maintain a minimalistic background, to keep all eyes on both acts and the off-colour dances at play.



‘Yenko’ slots in perfectly as a jam for weekends and with a new video out now, it beats the complete experience.





