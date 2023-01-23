0
Menu
Entertainment

George Britton and Nana Adwoa Sarkodie tie the knot

George Britton And Nana Adwoa Sarkodie 3s.png Goerge Britton and wife, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Talent manager George Britton and entertainment journalist, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah have made their relationship official in a private wedding ceremony.

Family and friends joined the couples as their sealed their love in a private event.

George who is the manager of award-winning singer, Camidoh, on Monday morning shared the first photo from his traditional marriage to Nana Adwoa.

"Like a mother’s love," George captioned the photo that had himself and his wife sandwiched by their mothers.

The lovebirds have been showered with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers on social media.

Nana Adwoa Sarkodie is a well-known Ghanaian radio and television personality who has worked with a number of media houses in the country.

The new bride dazzled in her custom-made traditional and white wedding gowns for her big day.

Check out some scenes from the wedding below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by George M. Britton (@mrgeorgebritton)





OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker