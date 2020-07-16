Entertainment

George Britton describes Mzvee’s comeback as weak

Music artiste, MzVee

Ghanaian singer MzVee terminated a contractual relationship with Lynx Entertainment after eight years with the label.

Mzvee stressed that the contract between the two parties was terminated with mutual consent and thereafter took a break from the music scene.



In the early parts of this year, MzVee returned to the music scene with her new single ‘Sheriff’ but things have not worked for her as well as it was when she was signed to Lynx Entertainment.



Ghanaian media personality and artiste manager Geroge Britton has opined that MzVee’s comeback into the music scene was a weak one and that is why Ghanaians were not getting more of her.



He made this statement in a conversation with Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive, when the two were talking about the female music scene in Ghana becoming dormant.



According to George Britton MzVee was one of the vibrant female musicians in the country until she decided to take a leave of absence.

George said, “MzVee’s comeback was neither good nor strong.”



Attributing her weak comeback to her current management, George said, “It may be that her management is not connected and may not know the Ghanaian landscape.”



He believes the songstress and her team are just moving from one interview to the other and no proper work is being done to sustain and make her relevant.



To the entertainment critic, Mzvee’s comeback has been a disaster and wished she had not come back from her sabbatical.

