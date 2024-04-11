George Forest was Ghana's best sound engineer - Son

George Forest Jr. (left) in an interview with Ruby (right)

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Ghanaians and some stakeholders in the music industry were shocked on Monday, August 29, 2017, when the sudden demise of George Forest was announced.

The celebrated award-winning Kumasi-based sound engineer, George Forest, died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after battling an undisclosed illness.



It has been exactly seven years since George Forest died.



To celebrate his anniversary, a team from SeanCity TV and presenter Ruthy paid a courtesy visit to the surviving son of the late sound engineer at Ntonso, off Mampong Road in the Ashanti Region.



In the course of the interview, Ruthy asked George Forest Jr. if he knew the cause of his father's death.

He replied that his father didn’t die a natural death.



He said he suspects that some key industry players had a hand in his father's death.



Regardless, George Forest Jr. reiterated that his father, although not alive, remains the best sound engineer Ghana has produced.