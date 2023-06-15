0
George Mensah Essilfie's 'Kalabashi' concert makes epic history

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: Tomtom, Contributor

'Songs of Akotam,' which promised to transport fans of Ghanaian choral music on an enthralling journey, delivered more than anticipated. The Harmonious Chorale Ghana, Ghana's most acclaimed choir, conducted by James Varrick Armaah and directed by Dr. Johnson Edu and Samuel Arko Mensah, delighted the audience at the 'Kalabashi' concert with its blending of appealing melodies with potent storytelling and vibrant choreography. Other visiting choirs, such as Symphonials Ghana and their sister choirs, made a significant contribution to showcasing Ghana's exquisite culture.

George Mensah Essilfie's 'Kalabashi' concert, an African traditional setting stage musical, which commemorated his triumphant return to Ghana, showcased the country's rich cultural heritage and outstanding talent in the choral music sector. It was worthwhile to spend time watching The Harmonious Chorale Ghana's exceptional and endearing performance on stage, according to numerous posts and conversations on social media.

Ghanaian choral music is having a tremendously positive impact on the world. However, those who enjoy choral music should continue to support and advance various causes to elevate choral music both domestically and internationally.

