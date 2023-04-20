George Quaye criticizes celebrities for being unconcerned with behaviour that endangers their livelihood

Ghanaian actor, George Quaye

George Quaye has criticized Ghanaian celebrities for being passive and unconcerned about behaviours that threaten their reputations and way of life.

The Chief Executive Officer of The Image Bureau slammed celebrities, in a Daybreak Hitz interview, for not discouraging their impersonators from profiting off their fame by imitating them.



He cited an example of how Ghanaian celebrities were banned from promoting alcoholic beverages and sports betting by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) and the Gaming Commission but did nothing to stop them.



“I think Ghanaian artistes are lazy when it comes to some things. They are lazy when it comes to things that destroy their brands or take food out of their mouths. We were in this country when the FDA told Ghanaian alcoholic beverage brands to go to Nigeria.



“We saw it happen; brands from here went to Nigeria to get actors to advertise, and they came here to play them for us. Then the Gaming Commission came with a law to ban them from promoting gaming, and these artists were still quiet,” he said.

He accused them of being sluggish and unconcerned about events that damage their brands or reduce their income.



Additionally, he underlined that Ghanaian celebrities lack initiative when it matters most and are unconcerned with what goes on in their immediate surroundings.



“Very soon, Ghana Water Company will tell them if they turn on their taps they will be banned and they will be quiet. They don’t care. Ghanaian celebrities never step up when it is really important,” he noted.



ADA/DA