George Quaye explains why Ghanaians, foreigners have a passion for Black Sherif's songs

Black Sherif has received praise from Ghanaian actor and media personality George Quaye for staying original and telling stories that music lovers can relate to.

According to George, musicians who tell their stories in songs tend to be successful, while those who avoid sharing their experiences lose listeners.



Rating the works of Blacko, Ghana's young rapper who has recorded huge success in the last two years, George Quaye noted that he does not possess extraordinary talent; however, staying original has been his most powerful tool.



"The thing he has that some artistes had but somewhere along the line lost is originality. In this industry, there is nothing better than telling your story and sharing your experience, especially when you are a musician...When they are sharing their own stories through music, there's some passion...if you look at his photos, you can see a clear hustler. He has recorded huge success with Ghanaian media also offering their support," George Quaye said in his submission on United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown.



The actor also added that he was not impressed with Black Sherif's music video for his hit singles 'Kwaku The Traveller' and 'Soja'.



"When we speak of music for music, rhythm and arrangement and everything else, in all honesty, it is not extraordinary, but the message in his song is what touches our hearts. Recently, I saw the video for Soja, and I was disappointed. I've also stated that the music video for 'Kwaku The Traveller' was quite disappointing. That is my personal opinion; I thought it could be better, but forget all of that and listen to what the man is saying. That is what is making all these international acts connect," George Quaye noted.





OPD/BOG