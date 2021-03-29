George Quaye praises organizers of 3Music Awards

George Quaye is an event organiser

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, George Quaye has praised the organizers of 3Music Awards.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Mr Quaye was happy about how the 2021 edition of the award scheme was held.



The former Charterhouse P.R.O described last night’s event as creative.

He congratulated the team for making the show spectacular.



George Quaye wrote: “You don’t have to be an Event Planner, Producer or Director to appreciate the superb work done by this great team! The 4th annual @3musicawards held last night at the @thegrandarenagh could best be described as CREATIVE! But take your time and play back all the beautiful scenes, segments, presentations, inserts, and executions and you just might also find words like tenacity, resolve, focus, team effort, and above all, VERY HARD WORK! Big Congratulations to my brother Baba Sadiq, Ezekiel Tetteh, and everyone who contributed in whichever small way to make the show SPECTACULAR! Can’t wait for the next edition. #hardworkpays #welldone #challengeyourself #raisethebar #nogutsnoglory.”