German Ambassador lists Pat Thomas, Charles Amoah, Wiyaala, among his favourite Ghanaian musicians

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has opened up about his deep appreciation for Ghanaian music and shared some of his favourite artistes.

In an exclusive interaction with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on GhanaWeb Special, the ambassador's enthusiasm for the vibrant musical culture of Ghana was palpable as he recounted his introduction to the country's musical treasures.



With a warm smile, Ambassador Krull reminisced, "Even before coming here and being told I would be posted in Ghana, I packed my CD player with only two African music CDs, and as soon as I hit play, we couldn't help but start dancing right at the table."



Ambassador Krull chuckled as he recalled the particular CD that had caught his attention.



"When I looked at the CD, it was ‘Highlife Music Made in Ghana’. It was a delightful coincidence considering some of the very important highlife legends in Ghana have also spent time in my hometown, Hamburg.”



According to the Ambassador, he is a big fan of Charles Amoah and Pat Thomas, but his appreciation wasn't confined to the legends of yesteryears, as he also expressed his admiration for contemporary talents too.

“Among them are Charles Amoah, and Pat Thomas, these are the old guys and the more recent musicians I am a fan of Okyeame Kwame, Rap Doctor,” he remarked.



He then turned his attention to the realm of female musicians, showcasing his respect for gender diversity within Ghana's music scene.



"There are also amazing female musicians like Wiyaala, whose powerful voice and unique style have left a lasting impression on me. Additionally, Yaa Yaa Akoto, who was born in Germany and now resides in London, has managed to blend her cultural roots into her music in a remarkable way," he added.



Expressing his gratitude to Ghana for expanding his musical horizons, Ambassador Krull shared that his time in the country deepened his love for reggae music.



"I very much like Black Prophet, not only for his music but also for the meaningful lyrics that accompany his tunes."









