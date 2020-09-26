German-based Ghanaian social media influencer tattoos Stonebwoy’s name on his chest

Bigcout Nana Prempeh showing off his new BHIM tattoo

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

There are extents to which fans go for their favorite celebrities and Stonebwoy is one celebrities who has had his fans gone certain lengths to extol his display their love for him.

Some of these fans paid the “ultimate” price of tattooing him on their skin.



Some die-hard fans went a more artistic route, with intricate designs that resemble the King they stan, while others took a realistic approach and had lifelike images inked.



The recent body art that got the attention of the multiple award-winning talent was done by an ardent fan identified as “Bigscout Nana Prempeh”.



The powerhouse dancehall artiste's recognizable iconic lyrics or phrases are all it takes to know that it's him in this skin art and this Germany-based Ghanaian tatted “1GAD BHIM” right on his left chest which represents the Stonebwoy brand.

The shading, Blackadder ITC lettering style, intricate lines and details on this work of art are absolutely impeccable. The artist clearly has a knack for capturing the details that make portraits turn out accurately. Clearly, the musician is an inspiration to him, who captures his essence in life today.



Bigcout Nana Premper shared on Instagram that, “Stonebwoy is in my heart so i got him right on my chest. Loyalty over everything. BhimNation till death…” and it's not hard to see why.



Reacting to this amazing body art, Stonebwoy posted “@bigscout_nan_prempeh. DEFINITION OF LOYALTY. Inna Heart! #BhimIsANation BHIMNATION 4 Life”





