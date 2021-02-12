Get education alongside music -Adina advises young artists

Adina, singer

Ghanaian Female artist, Adina Thembi has urged upcoming musicians to have formal education before or alongside music.

That, she was of the belief will guide their music career especially in the business aspect and even when writing lyrics.



Speaking in an interview on Agyenkwa Extra, a sister station of Atinka FM, hosted by DJ B Ice, Adina observed that some people turn to do music when they drop out of school with the perception that they can do music without education.



She cleared that notion that music is for the illiterate, reiterating the need to have formal education and as well take music seriously.



“You need to take music seriously. Music is not for those who are blockheads at school. I went to school. I completed SHS and went to Central University, completed and then decided to do music. I did not enter music with the perception that if my education does not go well, I will enter into music. When I was young, I knew I will do music so the school was a formality. I knew I wanted to get a degree at the University so that it will help me in my career,” she said.



She added that "When you go to school, you become enlightened, it opens your mind, even rappers who may ask what they will gain from going to school when you go, they will teach you literature, poetry and the rest. The rap that you are doing is poems, you have to rhyme, so let us take the music seriously just as a doctor will take his wok serious because it is a whole industry on its own. We have different aspects of it so wherever you will find yourself, take it seriously.”



She also urged the upcoming artist to learn how to sing on stage, train their voices and others from YouTube and take part in reality shows to prepare them for the future.

Adina made it known that despite the pandemic which has affected almost everything including the music industry, her team has been able to release an album dubbed, ‘Araba’.



“Covid made us change some of our plans and we had to adjust. However, we still had to entertain the people and we released songs like ‘Take Care Of You’ which we promoted. Despite the pandemic, we also did a feature with Kidi on his EP, ‘One Man’, same year we recorded my first album and released single, ‘why’ in September 2020,” she said.



Adina added that "We also had the opportunity to play most virtual shows including VGMA. Because music is one thing you cannot live without, even during the pandemic people still listened to music and we had to do something so that people will get something to fall on.”



She again advised musicians to get a solid team so that in difficult times they can still push through for them as her team did during the pandemic.



“You cannot do it alone. From the beginning stages, if you cannot afford solid people or if you do not get people who believe in you and say will invest in you, as time goes on, you need to try and assemble people you can trust who can help to lift you to the next stage,” she said.