Get ready for stiff competition - Nana Boroo tells Kuami Eugene, KiDi as he releases 'Dangerous'

Musician Nana Boroo

Nana Boroo readies to release a track titled 'Dangerous' on all digital platforms on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, for streaming and downloading by fans eager to have a bite of his lovely romantic song.

The track 'Dangerous' which is a track off his yet to be released EP, has gotten people excited as this is his first attempt on a contemporary Afrobeat song.



In an interview, Nana Boroo suggested he intends to give stiff competition to the likes of Kuame Eugene, Kidi, King Promise, etc.



Before its official release, the song has enjoyed airplay on various radio stations and has garnered positive reviews from fans.

The track is a clear deviation from his previous songs which were more targeted towards pure Hi-life.



Surprisingly, contrary to what people expected, the lyrics of the song "Dangerous" are about how ladies take the love of men for granted and jilt them when they are very serious.





Source: Selorm Tsegah, Contributor

