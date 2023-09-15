Get ready to witness the next level of greatness - Janarius drops new music video

Ghanaian businessman cum musician, Janarius is in high spirits as he delivers a ‘triplets’ of exciting activities.

Janarius at the start of the week released new studio pictures with a captivating caption.



The musician dressed in a modernized wavy African attire posted this along with the newly taken pictures, “Janarius is not just an artiste, he is a multi-talented entrepreneur. Get ready to witness the next level of greatness with high gear, showcasing artistic skills and business prowess. The world better be prepared for Northern International Group.”



He later announced with excitement that his Instagram account was officially verified.



This comes at a time when fraudsters are creating parody accounts to clown innocent people.



His almost 50 thousand followers account now has a blue tick and he seeks to grow it quickly.

After over a month of officially releasing ‘Heart to You’ the acclaimed businessman officially outdoors the visuals of the much-requested single.



The music video is straight to the point, with action and vibes.



Janarius is seen performing in a very simple studio video directed and shot by Apprise Music.



His energy and costume are a standout of the eye-catching masterpiece.



