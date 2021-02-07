Getting Sarkodie on my song was a huge blessing – Amerado

Rapper, Amerado

Ghanaian Rapper Amerado has disclosed that collaborating with award-winning rapper, Sarkodie was a huge blessing to him.

He noted that, growing up he and his brothers always found inspiration from the Rap Legend and getting to collaborate with him was a dream come true.



In an interview with Winston Michael’s on Y 107.9 FM’s Shouts on Y, he revealed, “Getting him on the song was a huge blessing and now, I feel like I’ve been welcomed to greatness. Especially because it’s not easy to get him on a song”.



He went on to say, because Sarkodie is an award-winning artiste recognized all over Africa and beyond, it never occurred to him he will ever have him on any of his songs.

Amerado added, “I can’t thank him enough for coming through for me because honestly, he has been a blessing to my career”.



He ended by saying, he looks forward to having more collaborations with him.