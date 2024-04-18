Getting contact with Netflix, other streaming sites extremely difficult – Ghanaian actress cries out

Ghanaian actress, Sika Osei

There have been growing concerns about the small number of Ghanaian movies on global movie streaming sites, particularly Netflix.

The African section on these streaming sites mostly features a wide range of Nigerian films but just a handful of Ghanaian movies.



This issue was discussed on TV3’s Ladies Circle, where actress Sika Osei explained her observation.



She cited the main reason for this phenomenon as the difficulty in accessing or connecting with the appropriate individuals in these quarters.



According to Sika, some Ghanaian stakeholders who have close contacts at such places have vehemently failed to share them for reasons best known to themselves.



“To access anybody at Netflix is so difficult. There are people in this Ghanaian industry who have strong connections with Netflix and stuff but won’t link you even when you approach them. What are they doing with the contact that they have?

"One producer can’t create all the content needed to put Ghana on the map but will also not allow other producers to get through the gate. They are concerned that when they pave the way, everyone will go through but there is room for all of us to be successful. What are you afraid of?” she retorted.



Earlier on social media, Ghanaian filmmaker, Peter Sedufia, disclosed that although filmmakers make quality content, having their films placed on these global streaming platforms is at the sole discretion of the decision-makers at the companies.



He said their focus is usually on Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, adding that these business owners have their priorities.



EB/BB