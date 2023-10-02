Getting exposed to money at a young age affected me greatly - Kuami Eugene

Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Popular Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, has opened up about the mental toll of being exposed to wealth at a young age and how public criticism affected him.

During a live interview with radio show host Kojo Manuel, he expressed feeling mistreated by critics who, he believed, should have taken his youth and newfound wealth into account.



He stated, "I made a lot of mistakes when I was young; blowing up as a young guy wasn't easy. At the age of 19, they should have considered the fact that 'Oh, he is a young boy.'"



Kuami Eugene explained the rapid transition from having nothing to suddenly having substantial wealth, including being paid for shows and driving a Range Rover. He felt that the public didn't empathise with his situation.



“To move from not having anything to taking this amount for a show, to driving a Range Rover. I've never had all these before, all within a very short period. That wasn't fair on the side of the public. They didn't reason that he is a young boy and he is getting all this money,” he said.



Kuami Eugene catapulted to stardom at the tender age of 19 with the release of his debut song, "Angela," in 2017. He went on to release various other hit songs, including “Ohemaa”, “Wish Me Well,” and “Open Gate,” while signed on to Lynx Entertainment Records.

In October 2022, Kuami announced that he had signed on to the American record label “Empire Records” amid rumors that he had left Lynx Entertainment. Lynx, however, stated that he hasn't left the label and that the new signing with Empire was part of a “strategic partnership”.



ID/BB



