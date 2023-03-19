Ghana, 5 other African countries showcase rich fashion and culture at first Africa Fashion Week

Nana Serwaa of Ghana

Source: Nana Adwoa Ocansey, Contributor

Talented designers from Africa were given the spotlight at this year’s Africa Fashion Week which was held at the DIFC's Gate Village in Dubai.

The three-day free event captured the exhibition of culture, beauty, talent, elegance, and excellence while celebrating the grounded heritage of Africa.



Activities lined up this year included panel discussions on topics of innovation and technology, sustainability, and industry real talk.



Patrons had the opportunity to partake in workshops and witness the runway show featuring breathtaking designs by some of the continent's finest designers.



Collections from Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Senegal, and Congo were on display throughout the week.



Ghana’s Nana Serwaa of Caped Coast embraced the concept of eco-friendliness and showcased a collection that is sustainably focused. She released the future of fashion with a collection of capes, kaftans, and kimonos, made with authentic and sustainable prints produced in Ghana.



With the vision of “bridging traditional tailoring with modern fashion forward thinking” in mind, Kiza Bespoke from Nigeria appointed Creative Director Zak to express their new collection. The brand symbolized how Kiza bespoke breathes new life into modern tailoring while showcasing that the brand is a fashion presentation with understated refinement.

From Senegal, OMAAD paid homage to its rich African heritage through creative designs that were urban and chic with a modern look and comfortable feel. The Dubai-based fashion label crafted each capsule collection with the purpose and intention of exploring traditions and cultures while embracing the modern world.



Ntombi Couture from Zimbabwe displayed its full Zambezi Collection through Hues reminiscent of the Zambezi River and its tranquil sunsets, with a blend of light and structured fabrics and modern expression of African opulence in traditional African prints.



Displaying a mix of earthy tones and bold colors, taking center stage and dazzling patrons at this year’s African Fashion Week was Mantsho from South Africa. The vibrant brand known for its distinctive signature prints and carefully curated textiles echoed a collection that is based on confident African aesthetics with an international sensibility.



A unisex collection, named Yulu, which means UP in Swahili, was presented by Congolese-South African designer Urban Zulu.



Although the designer himself was not present the brand perfectly showcased its new collection to the world. The essence of the collection symbolized the notion of expressing art as fashion and fashion as art, displaying reimagined African prints in the most contemporary format.