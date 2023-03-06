0
Ghana@66: Hamamat Montia takes celebration a step further boat riding with baby

Mon, 6 Mar 2023

Former Ghanaian beauty queen and entrepreneur, Hamamat Montia, has taken the Independence Day celebration to a whole new level after birthing a baby barely three months ago.

On the 6th of March 2023, Hamamat was spotted riding a boat with one hand while holding her baby with the other hand, clad in a two-piece crop top and skirt with the Ghana flag hanging on the boat.

“Hi, King and Queens, especially us Queens. We need to hold the baby and ride the boat. Let's goooo!!!” she said.

Her display of patriotism and love for her country on this day of celebration has left many Ghanaians inspired and proud.

Hamamat known for her passion for promoting Ghana's rich culture and heritage through her social media platforms, where she often shares stunning photos and videos of herself in traditional Ghanaian clothing, wished netizens a Happy Independence Day.

ADA/OGB

