Ghana Arts Season 2 launched after first edition elevated talents

Official artwork for the project

The British Council in Ghana on Thursday, February 8, 2024, launched the second edition of the Ghana Arts, an event meticulously curated for young artists and creative entrepreneurs.

As an institution specializing in international cultural relations and educational opportunities, the British Council conceived the idea of Ghana Arts to provide a spotlight for creatives across diverse art forms, allowing them to showcase and nurture their exceptional talents.



During its maiden edition in 2023, the platform, according to the organizers, provided talented youth who expressed interest with opportunities to converge through exhibitions, workshops, discussions, and networking events. The second edition, set to follow suit, aims to offer the same enriching experience.



“We’re looking at creatives in different art forms: photography, visual arts, films, music, AI, even how we're using technology to promote arts; dance and theatre,” said Andrew Entsua-Mensah, Project Manager for Arts and Culture at British Council in an interview with the media.



The team, as per the organizers, will concentrate on three regional capitals: Tamale, Kumasi, and Accra. Starting from the Northern regional capital, talents in Tamale and its environs will have their event on 22nd February. The journey will then proceed to the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, on 14th March before concluding in Accra for the event on April 11.



“Season 1, we did only for Accra and Kumasi. This season, we thought it wise to take it to Tamale as well,” Entsua-Mensah remarked. “We will look at specific things peculiar to each region and that is what is going to inform our creative arts conversations…”

“We want to give opportunities to up-and-coming talents; not established brands. Under our Creative Enterprise Support Programme, we have provided training acceleration and incubation to about sixty creatives and out of that we have ten finalists who are out there doing things on their own.”



Meanwhile, Edmond Moukala, Head of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) office in Accra, has said his outfit is ready to support the initiative. He underscored the importance of arts and the need to explore the sector.



“We’re going to stay with you to ensure that this vision will even go beyond the borders of Ghana,” he said.



The launch saw performances from some creatives including the Militant Dance Family who entertained the audience with their captivating dance moves.



BB