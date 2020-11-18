Ghana Arts and Culture Awards held

An award winner

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

The 2020 Ghana Arts and Culture Awards came off on Saturday 14 November 2020 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Ghana Arts and Culture Awards seeks to reward individuals and brands excelling within the Arts and Culture industry in Ghana.



The event was in partnership with the National Commission on Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, National Folklore Board and Tourism Society of Ghana under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



The event was also sponsored by American Cola, Verna Mineral Water, Ceejay Multimedia and the Ghana Tourism Authority.



The night also witnessed energizing cultural dance and music performances from Sherifa Gunu, Baka Dabri, Akuma Dance Ensemble, Shidaa Cultural troup and African Dance and Music Foundation.



The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Executive Director of National Commission on Culture Mrs Janet Edna Nyame, Chief Servant of Mesukkah Organization Ministry International, Prophetess Mercy Coffie CEO of Aunty Aku systems, Deputy Corporate Affairs Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi ,Bessa Simons Ag. President MUSIGA, Mrs Brandina Djaba Wear Ghana Ambassador, Director for Centre for National Culture Greater Accra.



In all, there were 26 categories for various awards on the night.



Check the full list of winners below;



Lifetime Achievement Award



• Dr. Daniel Amponsah (Agya Koo Nimo)



Honorary Award



• Ama Ata Aidoo



Honorary Award

• Akosua Adjepong



Special Award



• Ali Ajami (Marketing Manager Twellium Industrial Company)



• Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah



• Mohammed Adjei Sowah (Mayor of Accra)



Outstanding Cultural Personality of the year



• Nana Krobea Asante Kwahu Mpraeso Adontenhene



Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the year



• Afua Krobea Asante (Azmera)



Corporate Support for Arts and Culture



• Twellium Industrial Company



Traditional Music Group of the year

• African Music and Dance Foundation



Traditional Dance Group of the year



• Akuma Dance Ensemble



Cultural Television Programme of the year



• Amammere – Royal TV



Cultural Radio Programme of the year



• Eleafe Le Gbe (Volta Star Radio)



Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year



• Mohammed Awudu



Ghanaian movie of the year



• Love and Tradition



Ghanaian Fashion Designer of the year

• Chapters Couture



Ghanaian Artiste of the year



• Ssue



Spoken Word Artist of the year



• Torgbui Olokodzoko



Art Festival Event of the year



• Wormane Festival



Indigenous Caterer of the year



• Dima3nsa Restaurant



Discovery of the year



• Nathaniel Amewugah



Arts and Culture Media of the year Television

• TV Africa



Arts and Culture Media of the year Photography



• Clickseezy Photography



Arts and Culture Media of the year Blog



• Si Hene



Arts and Culture Media of the year Radio



• Adom FM



Outstanding Theatre Performance of the year



• Accra We Dey

