Ghana Beauty Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Some winners in a group photo

The 7th edition of the Ghana Beauty Awards unfolded on November 12, 2023, at Labadi Beach Hotel. The event, organized by Make-Up, celebrated the trailblazers and deserving winners who have left an indelible mark on the beauty industry.

Over the past four months, Make-Up diligently screened over 500 entries and recommendations, undertaking a rigorous process that involved public voting, board interviews, and judging by industry and category experts. The culmination of this exhaustive process was the recognition of twenty-nine winners across various categories, along with the acknowledgment of Honorary and Lifetime Achievers.



Rebecca Donkor, CEO of Make-up Ghana, organiser of the Ghana Beauty Awards, took to the stage to share insights into the selection process. She highlighted the industry's prevailing challenges, with taxation emerging as a major concern for business owners. In an appeal to government officials present, including Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, she urged a critical examination of this issue, emphasizing its impact on the beauty sector.



During the event, Ms. Donkor expressed the joy of witnessing nominees discussing how the awards process had heightened their awareness of customer service performance, motivating them to excel. The commitment to recognizing excellence was further underscored by proposals to introduce incentives for winners, a move that will be presented to Corporate Ghana for future support.



As the night unfolded, nominees with the highest cumulative scores in each category were declared winners. However, in a heartening gesture, special recognition was also bestowed upon nominees who, while not securing the highest scores, had consistently demonstrated excellence over the years.



About the selection process

The selection of winners at the Ghana Beauty Awards is guided by a holistic approach, she said.



The judging process by industry experts accounts for 40% of the total score, revealing critical insights into the challenges and strengths of nominees. Public voting, constituting 30% of the final score, reflects the sentiments of fans and supporters, adding an element of popular choice to the awards. The remaining 30% involves interviews, vetting, and due diligence by the Awards Board, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation.



See the list of winners and Ms. Donkor's speech below.







