Ghana Bloggers Association meets young bloggers on how to rake in more money

Members of the association

On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Ghana Bloggers Association(Bloggers Association of Ghana) engaged young bloggers at the Ibis Hotel Airport in Accra to deliberate on how they can make good money and be financially sound.

The meeting which was supposed to come off at the association's office at East Legon was moved to the airport because their schedule clashed with another event: the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).



The President of the association, Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah, known as Attractive Mustapha gave participants the opportunity for one-on-one interactions, and for each blogger to state their grievances and what’s affecting the growth of their blogging business.



During his open remarks, he said the purpose of the meeting was to look at how young new bloggers can make good money in the digital field.

He described the blogging industry as a new gold mine where young guys have to work hard, both technically and physically to make money.



He also assured them of the association's support anytime they needed it. They had refreshments at Pizza Inn after their successful meeting.