Ghana Comedy Awards 2024 slated for 20th April

The much anticipated Ghana Comedy Awards scheme, organised by Creative Republic has officially announced the date for the main event, which takes place on 20th April, 2024 for its maiden edition after it was separated from its merger with Poetry, formerly called the Comedy & Poetry Awards (CoPoAwards) .

The scheme is currently the most talked about project as, one of the most credible schemes, throwing the spotlight on celebrating the unique creativity of comedians who work tirelessly, entertaining us with their unique humoric talents in Ghana.



The nominees for this year are indeed a solid statement of the growth of the industry, as it recognizes hardworking and deserving comedians and industry players in Ghana and beyond.



Voting officially ends on 10th April as it is very keen to ones ability to win the prestigious award, amidst other factors which include Board and Academy reviews and proceedings.

The venue for the event is the SNAP CINEMA, A.M.A Head Office in Accra-Kinbu, as it promises to be dazzling with glitz, glamour, and humor from names like, OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Ebenezer Dwomoh, MJ the Comedian and many other wonderful featured performers on the night.



The time for the event is 6pm for the red carpet and cocktails and 8pm for the awards celebration. Don't miss out on the biggest night of Ghanaian comedy.