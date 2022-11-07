Ghana DJ Awards 22: DJ Azonto beats Black Sherif, Sarkodie, others to DJs Song of the Year

DJ Azonto, Black Sherif and Sarkodie

Source: GNA

Sensational Ghanaian artiste DJ Azonto has won the DJs Song of the Year award with his hit single Fa Ne Fom at the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards.

DJ Azonto's "Fa Ne Fom" beat off competition from Black Sherif's "Kweku the Traveller," Camidoh's "Sugarcane," Sarkodie's "Non-Living Things," and Kuami Eugene's "Take Away."



Other songs nominated for the category included Kidi's "Touch It " Kelvyn Boy's "Down Flat," and D' Black's "Shegee."



Speaking after receiving the award, DJ Azonto thanked all the fans who have supported him over the years and promised more bangers to follow.

"I am delighted to grab this award, and as I have said earlier, I am ready to give my G-Wagon and Maserati to any artiste who has a song bigger than 'Fa Ne Fom'. I have even decided to add $100, 000 to it," he stated.



DJ Azonto, delivered an amazing performance at the awards ceremony, thrilling the audiences with his superb stagecraft.



He was also the talk of the awards after wearing a "Kaba and Slit" on the red carpet.