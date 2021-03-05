Ghana DJ Awards Board mourns DJ Advicer

The late DJ Advicer

Organisers of the Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Republic, and the board are mourning the death of one of their own, DJ Advicer.

The late Happy FM disk jockey was reported dead on March 4.



According to a press release signed by The Management of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA, Happy FM, YFM & eTV Ghana), DJ Advicer passed away after a short illness.



The board of the Ghana DJ Awards said it was devasted to here the news of the passing of DJ Advicer.



“Our hearts are heavy upon receipt of the news about the unfortunate incident which occurred following a short illness on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021.”

“We are mourning with his family, with his fans, friends, DJs in Africa and all Ghanaians. DJ Adviser will forever remain in our heart.”



DJ Adviser set an outstanding record in 2019 when he won Record Promoter of the Year award for the fourth consecutive time at the Ghana DJ Awards ceremony held at Accra International Conference Centre.



DJ Advicer was recognised for promoting Ghanaian talents regardless of status on his Radio shows.



