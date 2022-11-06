2
Ghana DJ Awards: DJ Azonto dazzles on the red carpet

DJ Azonto 34567.jpeg DJ Azonto dazzles on red carpet

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Ghana's 'King' of Amapiano made a startling appearance at this year's Ghana DJ Awards as he was spotted in "Kaba and Slit."

The "Fa Ne Fom" hitmaker took over the red carpet with his unique style, leaving other attendees mesmerised by his looks.

Despite it being awkward to see a male act wear a Kaba and Slit, DJ Azonto said it was a way of standing out.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Ghana DJ Awards, DJ Azonto said wearing the Kaba and Slit was a way of reminding Ghanaians of the need to wear their locally made customs.

According to DJ Azonto, he wants to join the calls for patronising local products, especially in these moments of economic difficulty.

DJ Azonto stole the show on the night when he climbed the stage to thrill the audience with some amazing performances.

He won DJs' Favorite Song of the Year with his jam "Fa Ne Fom," which is still making waves.

