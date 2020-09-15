Entertainment

Ghana DJ Awards introduces new category to honour lockdown DJs

Ghana DJ Awards

The board of the prestigious Ghana DJ Awards, the biggest DJ event in Africa produced by Merqury Republic, has introduced an all-new special category to award DJs who exceptionally entertained music fans during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

With the lockdown being eased gradually, life is going back to being normal.



However, the immense contribution made to the entertainment industry and millions of homes by DJs during the dire lockdown period through social media will not be overlooked by the Ghana DJ Awards, hence the introduction of a special award by the board known as ‘THE LOCKDOWN DJ AWARD’.



Ghana DJ Awards recognizes DJs and musicians across over 20 categories.



Mechanics for selection of nominees for the Lockdown DJ Award will be situated on shortlisting of entries received by the awards board based on engagement with social media users.



The nominations are selected by Ghana DJ Awards’ board, voting academy which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, music, social media, digital marketing, journalism, public relations, and creative arts.



Fans will be able to cast their vote for their favourite DJs via text, on ghanadjawards.org and both Twitter and Instagram @ghanadjawards designated hashtag.



The complete list of categories for the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards are:

NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES



DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year



DJ Discovery Of The Year



Lockdown DJ Of The Year



Best Event DJ Of The Year



Artiste DJ Of The Year



Scratch DJ Of The Year

Best Mobile DJ Of The Year



Mixtape Of The Year



Best Video Jockey Of The Year



Best Club MC Of The Year



Best Night Club DJ Of The Year



Best Female Radio DJ Of The Year



Best Male Radio DJ Of The Year

Best Female DJ Of The Year



DJs’ Song Of The Year



Best Pub DJ Award Of The Year



Reggae/Dancehall DJ Of The Year



Best Afrobeat/Hiplife DJ Of The Year



Best High Life DJ Of The Year



Gospel DJ Of The Year

Best Campus DJ Of The Year



Best International Ghanaian DJ



Best International Non-Ghanaian DJ



Life Time Achievement Award



Record Promoter Of The Year



Best DJ Of The Year

Source: Ghana DJ Awards

