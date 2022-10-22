Ghana DJ Awards nomination: I'm highly honoured - Top Canadian DJ 4Korners

Official DJ for Toronto Raptors, 4Korners (Photo credit: CBC)

Official DJ for Toronto Raptors, DJ Kirk St. Cyr, better known as 4Korners, has expressed his delight for being nominated in the International DJ category of the 10th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards scheduled for November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Tower.

4Korners in response on Instagram further noted that his family originate from Ghana.



“Thank you so much! This is a really high honour for me as I think my family roots from Trinadad originate in Ghana” 4Korners wrote on Instagram.



Also, the Toronto based DJ further hinted at attending the main event.



“I wish I could be there for the show” he replied to his nomination on Instagram.

Due to his promotion of Ghanaian music abroad, 4Korners was nominated in the International DJ of the Year category of the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards.



As the official DJ for the 2019 NBA Champions the Toronto Raptors, 4Korners is in charge of hyping up fans and players with pump-up jams at every game. Since 2005, 4Korners has played to more than 20,000 fans at every home game.



The international DJ and producer has played to some of the biggest names such as Drake, Michael Jordan and P-Diddy.



