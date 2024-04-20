Ghana DJ Clinic returns with Business Focus

Past beneficiaries of the Ghana DJ Clinic

The Ghana DJ Clinic, an annual event aimed at empowering creatives in the entertainment industry, is set to return in 2024 with an expanded reach and a focus on the business side of the industry.

This year's edition, themed "Exploring the Business of Entertainment," will take place in Tamale on August 3rd and in Accra on September 7th.



The event promises to delve into the multifaceted world of the entertainment industry, covering topics such as maximizing returns as a creative, the influence of PR in elevating creative visibility, and investment and pension portfolios.



The Ghana DJ Clinic has been running since 2019 and has empowered over 5,000 creatives, with a particular focus on supporting female talent in the industry.



This year's expansion to Tamale marks a significant milestone.



According to Project Coordinator David Quaye, the goal of the Ghana DJ Clinic is to educate, empower, and foster connections among DJs, music producers, musicians, and other creatives across the nation.



"We aim to inspire a new generation of DJs and musicians to view their craft as not just a passion but a viable career path," he said.

The event serves as a precursor to the prestigious Ghana DJ Awards ceremony, which celebrates the outstanding contributions of DJs nationwide and beyond.



While the Ghana DJ Clinic has been successful in empowering creatives, it remains to be seen how effective this year's business-focused approach will be in equipping attendees with practical skills and strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of the entertainment business.



Nonetheless, the event is expected to be a valuable resource for creatives looking to take their careers to the next level.



ID/SARA



