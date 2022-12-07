Ghana Health Awards and Honors launched

Some dignitaries at the event

Source: Akomah H Productions

Akoma Productions on Wednesday, 30th November 2022 launched the maiden edition of the Ghana Health Awards and Honors.

The graceful event which took place at the premises of the Medical Training and Simulation Centre, Legon in Accra saw in attendance invited guests, media and dignitaries including; Rev. Prof. Patrick F. Ayeh-Kumi, Dr Abena Engmann ( Board Chairperson of Ghana Health Awards & Honors) ,Dr Solomon Brookman ( Head, General Surgery Dept, UGMC), and Dr Darius Osei ( Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre Limited) who gave an opening remark to commence the event.



The Ghana Health Awards and Honors is dedicated to the Ghana Health industry recognizing individuals and organizations making a positive impacts in the health sector in Ghana.



Speaking at the press, Mrs Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane, the founder of the Ghana Thyroid Foundation and the Ghana Health Awards and Honors reiterated that, health workers mostly boil the ocean to save lives hence the need to acknowledge their sacrifices.



” Though people have had bad experiences when it comes to their healthcare providers, there are some who are doing so well and would even not go home when there’s a life to save. I’ve come across a lot of them because of the Thyroid Ghana Foundation. Especially during the COVID-19 time, some stayed away from their families for 2 weeks without their families seeing them. Don't you think they deserve some recognition? I think this is long overdue! ”: She added.



The Ghana Health Awards and Honors themed ” Our Health, Our Heroes ” is scheduled to take place in March 2023 at the Medical Training and Simulation Centre, Legon in Accra.



See the Full List of categories below



Outstanding Awards



The Outstanding Awards category consists of the following sub-categories:



Outstanding Healthcare Practitioner



Outstanding Health Researcher



Healthcare Administration Awards



Listed Below are some the Healthcare Administration award categories



Best CEO

Best Hospital Administrator



Best Government Hospital Human Resource Director



Best Private Hospital Human Resource Director



Best Government Hospital Internal Audit Director



Best Private Hospital Internal Audit Director



Best Government Hospital Finance Director



Best Private Hospital Finance Director



Healthcare (Professionals)



The Healthcare (Professionals) category consist of the following sub-categories:



Best Surgeon



Best Emergency Medicine Consultant/Specialist



Best Endocrinologist



Best Pediatrician

Best Obstetrics/Gynaecologist



Best Psychologist



Best Urologist



Best Neurologist



Best Neurosurgeon



Best Dentist



Best Rheumatologist



Best Radiologist



Best Ophthalmologist



Best Dietician



Best Occupational Therapist



Best Physician Assistant



Best Radiotherapist

Best General Nurse



Best Theatre Nurse



Best Midwife



Best Nurse in Research



Best Public Health Nurse



Best Health Innovationist



Best Physiotherapist



Health Facilities Category



Listed Below are some the Health Facilities award categories



Best Pharmacy



Best Pharmaceutical Company



Best Laboratory Facility

Best Emerging Laboratory



Best Private Health Facility



Best Public Health Facility



Best Dental Facility



Best Eye Facility



Best Fitness Center



Best Physiotherapy Centre



Best Healthcare Insurance Provider



Best Company with CSR practices in Health



Best Herbal Facility