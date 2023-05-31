0
Ghana International Mall set to treat patrons to authentic live band music

Capo Mall Story Flex The multi-million dollar project is managed by Kenpong Constructions

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: asempanews.com

Renowned FIFA World Cup organizer( Kenpong Travel and Tours), and managers of Ghana International Mall, Accra’s newest shopping mall, have introduced a live music festival at its premises on the Spintex Road.

The ultramodern facility, which is yet to be opened to the public, would treat music-lovers with soothing live-band performances from the Cappuccino Band across genres, particularly high-life (Adadamu) starting May 27, 2023.

The live band music event has been carefully designed to create a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere, as it would feature DJs and A-listed Ghanaian entertainers.

"We are excited to launch our weekend music festival," George Sarpong, Building Manager of Kenpong Constructions said in an exclusive interview.

The multi-million dollar project managed by Kenpong Constructions, a subsidiary of Kenpong Group of Companies, upon completion would become one of Ghana's biggest malls.

"We believe that this festival will be a great way to attract potential shop owners and the public. We want GIM to be a place where people can come to shop, dine, and be entertained, and we believe that this festival will help us achieve that goal."

The mall is expected to be home to a number of popular restaurants, telecommunication companies, banks, retail shops, movie theater, and a variety of other amenities.

According to Mr Sarpong, the mall is strategically located to provide a wide array of services and an unbeatable shopping experience.

He added that the mall would provide job opportunities for young people and also contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

“This five-storey mall will provide employment opportunities for thousands of people, both directly and indirectly. We believe in the importance of contributing to the local economy, and we are committed to doing our part,” Mr Sarpong added.

The festival will be free to attend, and no tickets are required.

