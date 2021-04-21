Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours to be held on May 15

The event will be held of May 15, 2021

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, will on May 15, 2021, honour some current and former Ministers of State for their sterling performances in the course of their duties for Mother Ghana.

Powered by Big Events Ghana, the 2021 edition of the scheme will take place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra with some key personalities to grace the occasion.



Organizers of the scheme believe the honorary is a step in the right direction since there are no institution that recognizes and respects Ministers of State who have served the State diligently.



The event which is strictly by invitation will have two sessions; the Red Carpet event which starts at 4pm and the main honorary event at 6pm.



Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours is in collaboration with Despite Media Group and Africa Centre of Excellence. It is also supported by Angel Broadcasting Network, Ghanaweb, EIB Network, Multimedia Group and Media General.



ABOUT BIG EVENTS GHANA

Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana.



Over the years, Big Events Ghana's award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana. Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic community, celebrities, media practitioners and general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.