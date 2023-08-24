Ghana Music Awards UK 2023: Black Kat GH bags 3 nominations

Blak Kat Gh

Ghanaian hip hop/ hiplife artiste Black Kat GH has received three nominations for this year’s Taabea Ghana Music Awards, UK (GMAUK).

Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 is slated for October 7, 2023 at the plush Royal Regency, London.



The event is one the most prestigious music awards that celebrates creativity among Ghanaian musicians in the UK.



This year, Black Kat GH was nominated for UK-based Song writer of the Year, UK-based Highlife song of the Year, and UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year for his hit song "So Much Love” ft Kwabena kwabena.



The song has been a massive hit in Ghana and UK, and it has helped to cement Black Kat GH's reputation as one of the most talented hip hop/ hiplife artiste in Ghana’s music space.



The talented musician is no stranger to the Ghana Music Awards UK as he got a nomination in 2022.

This year, he is hoping to walk away with a trophy for his valuable contribution to Ghana music.



Black Kat GH has been in the music industry for many years, and has become one of the most popular artistes in the UK.



His nominations for the 2023 GMA UK are a testament to his career success and growing popularity.



Black Kat GH is a role model for young people in Ghana, and he is an inspiration to young musicians.



He is proof that anything is possible if one works hard and stay focused on their dreams.